1 killed, 4 injured as 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks South China
The Jingxi emergency department said some houses cracked and rocks littered the streets in the aftershocks of the quake.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Beijing: One person was killed, four others were injured and some houses were damaged on Monday when an earthquake measuring 5.2 hit Jingxi City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to media reports.
The quake epicentre was 10 km deep with 22.89 degrees north latitude and 106.65 degrees east longitude, said the China Earthquake Networks Center, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
County authorities have sent rescuers to evaluate the situation. They said the casualties were reported in Daxin County near the epicenter, where strong tremors were felt, it said.
