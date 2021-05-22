world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Amsterdam Stabbings; Suspect Arrested
1-MIN READ

1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Amsterdam Stabbings; Suspect Arrested

Representative Image

Representative Image

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

One person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

In a statement early Saturday, police said the team investigating the attacks is keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

RELATED NEWS

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 22, 2021, 15:53 IST