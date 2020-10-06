1 Killed As Haitian College Students Protest Earlier Death

Protesters walk in the street after setting a government vehicle on fire during a protest demanding justice for a student who was gunned down by police the previous week at the university where students were protesting on campus for government teaching jobs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: A couple hundred university students blocked roads and burned cars Monday as they clashed with police in Haitis capital while protesting the killing of a fellow student at a demonstration last week.

Grgory Saint-Hilaire was killed Friday in front of a university in Port-au-Prince during a small protest in which dozens of students demanded work opportunities. One protester died during Mondays protest after being shot in the head.

Students blamed both deaths on police.

There was no immediate comment from authorities on the latest death. The government issued a statement calling Saint-Hilaires death revolting and inexcusable and saying an investigation was under way.

Students and supporters vowed to keep protesting as Haitis economic crisis deepens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its very hard for us to get work, said 42-year-old Jean-Pierre Maxon. Parents cant provide for their children.

