10 Civilians Killed In Odessa Apartment Building Missile Strike

Ten people were killed in a missile strike on an apartment building in southern Ukraine’s Odessa region, a local official announced early Friday morning.

“The number of dead in the apartment building missile strike has risen to 10,” said Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk.

He referenced the Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South, which said the missile strike had originated from “strategic aircraft from the Black Sea”.

“One missile hit a nine-storey residential building,” the army said, adding that another missile had struck a recreation centre.

“In an apartment building, nine floors of one section are completely destroyed… rescuers have already provided medical care to seven wounded, including three children.”

The missile attack on the residential building comes days after a Russian strike destroyed a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, killing at least 18 civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow’s forces were responsible.

The southern region of Odessa is a strategic flashpoint, as it is home to Ukraine’s historic port city of the same name.

On Thursday, Russian troops abandoned their positions on Snake Island, off the coast of Odessa, which had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the war.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.