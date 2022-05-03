CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Heatwave#NarendraModi#MetGala
Home » News » World » 10 Killed, 15 Injured in Russian Strike in Ukraine Factory: Governor
1-MIN READ

10 Killed, 15 Injured in Russian Strike in Ukraine Factory: Governor

Servicemen of the militia from the Donetsk People's Republic walk past damaged apartment buildings in an area controlled by Russian-backed forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Image: AP file)

Servicemen of the militia from the Donetsk People's Republic walk past damaged apartment buildings in an area controlled by Russian-backed forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Image: AP file)

Avdiivka, an industrial town north of separatist-controlled Donetsk, is on the frontline of the war with Russia.

A Russian strike killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 Tuesday at a factory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, the local governor said.

“At least 10 killed and 15 wounded, the consequences of the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plant by the Russian occupiers," the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

He warned that the number of victims may rise.

Kyrylenko said the strike came as “the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at the bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory."

RELATED NEWS

“The Russians knew where they were aiming."

Avdiivka — an industrial town north of separatist-controlled Donetsk — is on the frontline of the war with Russia.

The coke plant — one of Europe’s largest — has been the target of multiple attacks in recent years as Russia-backed separatist forces battled Ukrainian troops.

Russia has in recent weeks increased attacks on territories held by Kyiv in the eastern Donbas region, now the focus of its invasion of Ukraine.

Coke is a fuel with a high carbon content and is an important industrial product, used mainly in iron ore smelting, but can also be used as a fuel in stoves and forges.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 03, 2022, 23:27 IST