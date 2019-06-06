English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
10 Killed, 17 Injured During Armed Clash on Eid in Pakistan's Punjab
The incident took place on Wednesday in Multan district, where assailants of one group attacked the members of another group, while the latter were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers.
Representative image.
Lahore: Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least 10 people and injuring 17 others.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan district. The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute, Geo News reported.
According to sources, the members of one group were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers when assailants from another group attacked them. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan on the incident.
He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay.
