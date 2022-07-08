10 Things About Shivon Zilis: The Top Neuralink Executive Elon Musk Had Twins With

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly had twins in November 2021 with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink.

As per the new court documents, Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year at the time when the Tesla chief and his then-girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had two kids, headed for a split.

With this, Musk becomes the father of nine children.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

This includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness. After this, he had two children with Claire Boucher, who is professionally known as Grimes.

Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson who was earlier Xavier had requested for name change in April. She had expressed her desire to cut ties with her father.

Here’s all you need to know about Shivon Zilis:

Zilis was born in Canada. She is the Director of Operations and Special Projects of Neuralink, Musk’s artificial intelligence company. She joined the company in May 2017. Zilis, 36, has worked at multiple of his other companies, including OpenAI and electric car manufacturer Tesla, according to her LinkedIn profile. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has completed her Bachelor in Arts, Economics and Philosophy from Yale University. In April this year, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins with the aim of having “their father’s last name”, while the mother’s last name would be their middle name. After a month, a Texas judge approved the petition. A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an “Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children” on May 11. Reports claimed Zilis could lead Twitter if Elon Musk’s bid goes through. In 2020, replying to a tweet of California State Assembly member, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Shivon had defended Musk.

This makes me sad. No one’s perfect but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity – and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but mine is that there’s no one I respect and admire more https://t.co/pkNvYrrX96 — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) May 11, 2020 Her work at Bloomberg Beta earned her a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the venture-capital category in 2015. She has also been placed in LinkedIn’s 35 under 35 list.

