10-year-old Cancer-survivor Steals Spotlight During Trump's Annual Address
From an early age, instead of birthday gifts, Grace asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When Grace was 9 she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Grace Eline, 10-year-old cancer survivor, with First Lady Melania Trump at Trump's annual address. (Image: Twitter)
Washington: Grace Eline, a 10-year-old girl who bravely battled brain tumour, won everyone's heart when US President Donald Trump told her during the State of the Union address on Wednesday that she was an inspiration to all.
