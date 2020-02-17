English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
100 Lives Gone in a Day; China's Coronavirus Death Toll Now Passes 1,700

File photo of medical staff in protective suits treating a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Reuters)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 7:29 AM IST
Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll jumped past 1,700 on Monday, after 100 more people died in the hard-hit Hubei province; the epicentre of the outbreak. In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases.

Most are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic. The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.

Monday's toll was around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down from the figures on Friday and Saturday. Outside Hubei, the number of new cases has been declining and a spokesman for China's national health authority said on Sunday that the slowing figures were a sign the outbreak was being controlled.

However, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned it is "impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take". International experts have arrived in Beijing and begun meeting with their Chinese counterparts over the epidemic, Tedros said on Twitter.

