10,000 Indian Students Will be Going to France This Year: French Envoy
Ambassador of France to India noted that the young generation was one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France.
French residents wave France flags (REUTERS)
New Delhi: About 10,000 Indian students will be going to France this year for studying, Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said Wednesday.
Ziegler noted that the young generation was one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France.
Speaking at an event at the French embassy, Ziegler said the figure of 10,000 had doubled in last three years as earlier it used to be less than 4,000. "After nearly 3 years in India, I must say that every day I am amazed at the brightness of the youth in India," the envoy said.
"The young generation is one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France and was marked as a priority by our President, Emmanuel Macron, during his State visit to India last year," he said. "10,000 Indian students will have chosen France, this year, a record number as compared to the less than 4,000 three years ago. This figure is still a constant."
