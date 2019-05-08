Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

10,000 Indian Students Will be Going to France This Year: French Envoy

Ambassador of France to India noted that the young generation was one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
10,000 Indian Students Will be Going to France This Year: French Envoy
French residents wave France flags (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: About 10,000 Indian students will be going to France this year for studying, Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said Wednesday.

Ziegler noted that the young generation was one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France.

Speaking at an event at the French embassy, Ziegler said the figure of 10,000 had doubled in last three years as earlier it used to be less than 4,000. "After nearly 3 years in India, I must say that every day I am amazed at the brightness of the youth in India," the envoy said.

"The young generation is one of the main focuses of the bilateral relations between India and France and was marked as a priority by our President, Emmanuel Macron, during his State visit to India last year," he said. "10,000 Indian students will have chosen France, this year, a record number as compared to the less than 4,000 three years ago. This figure is still a constant."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram