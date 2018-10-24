102-yr-old Man Charged with 'Indecent Assault' of 94-yr-old Woman in Australia

A 102-year-old man in Australia has been booked after he allegedly indecently assaulted a 94-year-old woman in an old age home, media reports said Wednesday, in a rare incident involving a person above 100 years of age.The elderly man and the woman are the residents of the Bupa Aged Care Facility Queens Park situated in the Waverley suburb of Sydney, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.Police said that the assault took place around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, when officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were called to the facility.The man was charged with aggravated indecent assault, the report said.A spokesman for the facility said that Bupa was "deeply sorry that this alleged assault occurred in our care home"."We sympathise with the resident and her family for what they are going through. The safety and well being of our residents is our utmost priority and we contacted the NSW Police and Department of Health as soon as we became aware of the matter," he said.The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on November 20.