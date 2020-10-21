News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

11 Afghan Women Killed in Stampede at Visa Application Queue Near Pakistan Consulate

At least 11 Afghan women were killed on Wednesday in a stampede at a stadium in an eastern province where thousands had gathered to apply for visas at a nearby Pakistan consulate, officials said.

Many people were trampled when they tried to exit the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, leaving 10 others injured including eight women, provincial hospital spokesman Zaher Adel said.

A security official also confirmed the toll.


