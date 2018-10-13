GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Detroit police say eight or nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and the others in one or more caskets, all hidden in a ceiling.

Associated Press

Updated:October 13, 2018, 7:11 PM IST
Bodies of 11 Babies Found in the Ceiling of Defunct Funeral Home in Detroit
Representative image
Detroit: Authorities say the bodies of 11 babies have been found in a funeral home that was closed six months ago.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs spokesman Jason Moon says inspectors found the bodies Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city's east side.

Detroit police say eight or nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and the others in one or more caskets, all hidden in a ceiling. Police ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.

The regulatory agency suspended the license of the funeral home in April after inspectors found decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations.

Violations also included two improperly stored bodies covered in what appeared to be mold and a third body with unknown fluids covering the facial area.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
