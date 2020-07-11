WORLD

1-MIN READ

11 Dead, 23 Missing in Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rainfall in Nepal; Rescue Operations on

District Police Chief DSP Kiran Kunwar said a rescue helicopter is also preparing to fly towards the site with relief materials following improvement in weather conditions in the lower region, informed police.

  • IANS Kathmandu
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of 11 people in Nepal's Myagdi district, while search efforts continued on Saturday for 23 missing persons.

"Ten bodies were recovered from Marang while one from Thadakhani. Efforts are on to recover 11 missing from Rikh, Kalleni, Ramche, Namruk and Kamdi, eight from Dule of Malika Rural Municipality-7 and three from Takam," The Kathmandu Post quoted a municipality official as saying.

Around 43 houses have been buried in landslides in the district.

The total loss of physical property has not been ascertained yet.

The municipality official said over 400 affected people have been taking shelter at community building and school building in Takam, Marang and Ghantiwang.

