English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
11 Dead in Italian Flash Floods, 5 Reported Missing
Several hiking groups were caught on Monday afternoon by the flooding in the Raganello river gorge in southern Cozenza province, with local authorities saying that 23 people had been rescued.
Image for representative purpose (Reuters)
Loading...
Rome: Eleven hikers, up from eight, are now reported to have died in flash floods in Italy's southern Calabria region, with five people still missing, rescue services said on Tuesday.
Several hiking groups were caught on Monday afternoon by the flooding in the Raganello river gorge in southern Cozenza province, with local authorities saying that 23 people had been rescued.
They said the incident involved two groups of 18 hikers each, with powerful floodlights brought up to allow rescuers to work through the night.
A Dutch hiker, quoted in local media, said: "A real avalanche of water came unexpectedly. We did not have time to do anything. I was lucky, it was an incredible thing."
On Monday, this part of Calabria experienced several hours of heavy rain and strong winds although conditions began to improve during the evening.
The dramatic gorges carved by the Raganello river are only recommended for experienced hikers due to the many challenges posed by the route, which at certain times of the year is rendered off-limits, the AGI news agency reported.
Also Watch
Several hiking groups were caught on Monday afternoon by the flooding in the Raganello river gorge in southern Cozenza province, with local authorities saying that 23 people had been rescued.
They said the incident involved two groups of 18 hikers each, with powerful floodlights brought up to allow rescuers to work through the night.
A Dutch hiker, quoted in local media, said: "A real avalanche of water came unexpectedly. We did not have time to do anything. I was lucky, it was an incredible thing."
On Monday, this part of Calabria experienced several hours of heavy rain and strong winds although conditions began to improve during the evening.
The dramatic gorges carved by the Raganello river are only recommended for experienced hikers due to the many challenges posed by the route, which at certain times of the year is rendered off-limits, the AGI news agency reported.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shows Off her Rock of an Engagement Ring on Instagram
- Panga First Look: Ashwiny Iyer, Kangana Ranaut's Film is Backed by its Families
- How the Western Media Dissected the News of Desi Girl Priyanka and Disney Boy Nick's Engagement
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...