Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Rangers Strengthen Fences at Thai Park as 5 More Elephants Plunge to Death at 'Hell's Abyss' Waterfall

Drones were used to make the latest grim discovery at the waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, bringing the number of elephants who fell to their deaths in the disaster to 11 after six bodies were found over the weekend.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rangers Strengthen Fences at Thai Park as 5 More Elephants Plunge to Death at 'Hell's Abyss' Waterfall
Two elephants are seen stuck on the edge of the Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand. (Image: AP)

Bangkok: Five more dead elephants have been found at the bottom of a Thai waterfall known as "Hell's Abyss", the environment minister said on Wednesday, as rangers reinforced barriers to try to stop the creatures wandering into the dangerous area.

Drones were used to make the latest grim discovery at the waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, bringing the number of elephants who fell to their deaths in the disaster to 11 after six bodies were found over the weekend.

Elephants are known to develop strong social bonds and officials believe a younger one slipped off the cliff, prompting a doomed attempt by the others to reach it. Safety measures are being beefed up at the park around 120 kilometres (70 miles) northeast of Bangkok, where officials are helping create more water and food sources nearby to discourage other elephants from returning to the deadly spot.

"I have instructed them to reinforce the fences and barricades that they currently have," natural resources and environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa told AFP.

Elephants are Thailand's national animal but numbers in the wild have dwindled to only a few thousand due to deforestation and habitat loss.

"They follow their leaders, and sometimes when the young ones fall, it is only natural that the elder ones will try and reach down and help," Varawut said.

Thailand was hit by drought this year and the elephants may have been looking for new sources of drinking water, but it is also possible they were trying to avoid contact with humans. Only two survived who did not fall, but found themselves trapped on a thin, slippery sliver of rock above the churning waters.

Rescuers tossed food laced with nutritional supplements in an attempt to boost the animals' energy and give them the strength to climb back up into the forest. Varawut said the pair was "alive and kicking" and on the road to recovery.

Authorities are also faced with the challenging process of recovering the heavy bodies. For now the Department of National Parks has installed a net to catch the carcasses when the current pushes them downstream.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram