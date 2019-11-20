11 'Fighters', Including 7 Foreigners, Killed in Israeli Air Strikes: Report

Beirut: Eleven "fighters", including seven foreigners, were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in Syria, war monitor group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

"We cannot confirm whether the seven foreigners were all Iranian or pro-Iranian fighters of different nationalities," the head of the Britain-based group, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

He added that four civilians were also wounded in the strikes.

