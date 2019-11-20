Take the pledge to vote

11 'Fighters', Including 7 Foreigners, Killed in Israeli Air Strikes: Report

Four civilians were also wounded in the strikes that took place overnight.

AFP

November 20, 2019
11 'Fighters', Including 7 Foreigners, Killed in Israeli Air Strikes: Report
Gaza: A Palestinian family walks next to a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. Image for representation.(Image: PTI)

Beirut: Eleven "fighters", including seven foreigners, were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in Syria, war monitor group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

"We cannot confirm whether the seven foreigners were all Iranian or pro-Iranian fighters of different nationalities," the head of the Britain-based group, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

He added that four civilians were also wounded in the strikes.

