News18» News»World»At Least 11 Killed, 19 Injured in China Holiday Weekend Bus Crash
1-MIN READ

At Least 11 Killed, 19 Injured in China Holiday Weekend Bus Crash

Representative image

Representative image

The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday, with the truck crossing the central divider in the middle of a highway in the eastern province of Jiangsu and colliding with a bus traveling in the opposite direction, causing the bus to overturn.

The truck drove through a barrier on a highway north of Shanghai in Jiangsu province and crashed into the bus around 1 a.m. local time Sunday (1700 GMT), the Xinhua news agency said.

As traffic piled up at the site of the crash, two other trucks were involved in a rear-end collision. Nineteen people were injured and sent to the hospital, according to Xinhua.

Footage broadcast by local media showed the passenger bus overturned amid debris from the barrier. Other early morning videos showed rescue vehicles and two cranes in action.

Sunday marks the annual Qingming — tomb-sweeping — festival when Chinese people visit the graves of relatives and leave offerings in remembrance. Road accidents are still common in China, due to poor compliance with the highway

first published:April 04, 2021, 15:46 IST