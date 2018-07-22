GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
11 Killed as Gunmen Ambush Minibus Carrying Taxi Drivers in South Africa; 4 Critical

Tensions between groups of taxi drivers vying for the same routes sometimes spill into deadly violence in South Africa.

Associated Press

Updated:July 22, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters
Johannesburg: South African police say gunmen have opened fire on a minibus carrying members of a taxi drivers' association, killing 11 people and critically wounding four others.

Police Brig. Jay Naicker says the victims of the Saturday night attack had attended the funeral of a colleague and were returning home when the ambush occurred. He says the attack happened between the towns of Colenso and Weenen in KwaZulu-Natal province and the victims were from Gauteng province.

Police are investigating possible motives.

Tensions between groups of taxi drivers vying for the same routes sometimes spill into deadly violence in South Africa.

South African media reported the deaths of 10 people in violence related to rivalries among minibus taxi drivers in Cape Town over one weekend in May.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
