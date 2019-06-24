11 Soldiers Killed in Attack by Boko Haram Militants at Lake Chad
The Chadian Army lost 11 soldiers, including three officers in a Boko Haram attack at Lake Chad on Friday. 26 memebers of the militant outfit were killed in the attack.
Representative image: Reuters
N'djamena: At least 11 Chadian soldiers were killed in an attack blamed on Boko Haram jihadists at Lake Chad, the latest in a surge of attacks in the region, authorities said on Sunday.
"The Chadian army lost 11 men including three officers... and six soldiers were wounded,” the regional authority told AFP.
It added that Chadian forces killed "26 Boko Haram members" in fighting at Tchoukoutalia after the soldiers recovered cattle that the militants had seized.
Boko Haram militants have been waging a decade-long insurgency in northwest Nigeria, but the conflict has spilled into the Lake Chad region where Nigeria borders Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
Security sources earlier said seven Chadian soldiers and a guard were killed in the ambush that happened on Friday in Mbomouga in Chad's Ngouboua area.
Since 2018, Boko Haram has carried out at least nine attacks on Chad. But the jihadist group has stepped up attacks outside Nigeria after a period of calm last year. Last month, militants killed four people in an attack on a Cameroonian island on Lake Chad and Boko Haram killed another 13 villagers in eastern Chad.
In March jihadists killed at least 23 Chadian soldiers in an attack on an army post in the group's deadliest attack on the country's military.
Since 2015, troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria have been grouped into a mixed, multi-national force in a bid to help fight Islamist militants.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calling Emergency Services: Smart Assistants in Amazon Echo And Google Home Can Detect Heart Attacks
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Fedex Admits Error That Stalled a Huawei Phone Shipment to The US; Too Many Coincidences?
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s