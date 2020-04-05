WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

11 Workers Killed, 4 Injured in Colombian Coal Mine Blast

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Officials said the miners killed in accidental explosion near Bogota were working despite the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Share this:

Bogota: Eleven people were killed and four injured in an accidental explosion at a Colombian coal mine in Cucunuba, near Bogota, on Saturday, according to the local fire department.


The victims were miners who were working despite the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Colombians are quarantined by government order, but mining is among the activities exempted.

Captain Alvaro Farfan, head of the fire department of the department of Cundinamarca, told local media that the accident occurred in a legally operated coal mine, although he did not give details about the type of explosion.

On Friday, six other miners were killed in a similar incident at a coal mine in the municipality of San Cayetano in northeastern Colombia.

After the new accident, the state-run National Mining Agency announced the suspension of "the underground coal mining activity" in Cucunuba.

The agency confirmed the report of 11 dead and four injured.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    891,068

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,202,435

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    246,638

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,729

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres