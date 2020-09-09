WORLD

1-MIN READ

11-year-old Boy Accused Of Killing 39-year-old Relative

LAKE CHARLES, La.: An 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 39-year-old relative, authorities in southwest Louisiana said.

The boy was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Lafleur III of Moss Bluff, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The statement did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Monday at a home in Moss Bluff.

The boys name and his relationship to the dead man were not released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is continuing and no other information is available, the statement said.

  • First Published: September 9, 2020, 2:30 AM IST
