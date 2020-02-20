11-Year-Old Gives Birth in a Bathtub in US; Her Teenage Relative Charged For Rape

St. Charles (US): Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St Louis home are facing criminal charges.

The investigation started after her relative, an adult man, brought the infant to a hospital on February 11. The baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached, with a body temperature of just 32 degree Celsius.

Upon being questioned, the man said that the baby had been dropped by someone on his front porch. He later accepted to being the minor girl's relative, but said that he did not know about her being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

As the probe progressed, it was found that another relative of the minor girl, a 17-year-old boy, had been assaulting her. The boy confessed to "having sex with her about a 100 times" but said that he did not know the girl was pregnant.

Another female relative of the girl was brought in for not providing the girl with adequate medical care during the birth. All three relatives have been charged with child endangerment, while the teenager has also been charged with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 years of age. All three reside in St. Charles.

The man was charged last week and his bond was set at $10,000 (cash only). Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

Bail for the woman and teen has been set at $10,000 and $25,000, respectively. No attorneys have been listed for them in online court records.