110-Year-Old Historic US Bridge Collapses Under a Load of Beans
The 56-foot wooden bridge over the Goose River collapsed on Monday as the driver of a tractor trailer truck tried to haul a load of dried beans over it.
The wooden bridge gave in after a load of beans was being taken across it. (Image: Twitter/@MichaelDTann)
After more than 110 years, a historic bridge in rural North Dakota in the United States has given way to a load of beans.
The 56-foot wooden bridge over the Goose River collapsed on Monday as the driver of a tractor trailer truck tried to haul a load of dried beans over it, the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
While the cab of the 2005 Peterbilt truck made it to the other side, pictures posted online by the sheriff's office showed the trailer "hung up" on the west side of the now V-shaped bridge that had bottomed out in the shallow river about 30 miles southwest of Grand Forks.
The problem was that the truck weighed 43 tons, three times the tonnage that could be supported by the 1906 bridge, which is listed in the National Registrar of Historic Places, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office's solution was to issue the driver a $11,400 overload citation. The driver was uninjured in the mishap, it said.
Replacing the bridge, however, will cost between $800,000 and $1 million, the sheriff's office said, adding that it is still investigating the incident.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000, Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000
- How Teams Have Fared in their Maiden Test at Lord's