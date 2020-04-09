WORLD

1-MIN READ

117 New COVID-19 Deaths Take Iran's Toll to 4,110; Supreme Leader Appeals For Stay-at-home Ramadan

Volunteers from Basij forces wearing protective suits and face masks spray disinfectant on the streets, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tehran, Iran April 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS



Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

  • Tehran
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 66,220.

In the wake of the pandemic, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggested on Thursday that mass gatherings in the Islamic Republic may be barred through the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan.

Khamenei said in a televised address, "We are going to be deprived of public gatherings of the month of Ramadan. In the absence of public gatherings during Ramadan, such as prayers, speeches... which we are deprived of this year, we should not neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness."

"We need to create humility and supplication in our families and in our rooms," he added.

There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, could be higher.

Ramadan is set to start in the last week of April this year.

