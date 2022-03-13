CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

12 Ballistic Missiles Fired at Arbil from Outside Iraq, Says Kurdish Forces

The missiles were fired from outside the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan into Arbil. (Image for Representation)

The missiles were fired from outside the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan, (coming) more precisely from the east.

“Twelve ballistic missiles" fired from outside Iraq on Sunday targeted the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbil, and the US consulate there, Kurdish security forces said.

“The missiles were fired from outside the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan, (coming) more precisely from the east," a press release from the Kurdistan counter-terrorism unit stated.

first published:March 13, 2022, 07:55 IST