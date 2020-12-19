12 Killed, 6 Injured as Train Hits Bus in Bangladesh

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured when a train ploughed into a bus at a railway crossing in Bangladesh on Saturday, according to media reports. The incident happened at Joypurhat district when the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train, en route from Parbatipur, hit the passenger bus at Puranapoil railway crossing, the Daily Star reported. The train dragged the bus on the railway tracks for about half a kilometre, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The bus was going to Panchbibi from Joypurhat.

Preliminary investigation found that the level crossing was open and the on-duty line man was absent, causing the accident, said AKM Alamgir Jahan, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station. Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Shariful Islam said bodies of 10 people were recovered from the spot. Eight people were rescued, of which two succumbed to their injuries at a government hospital in Bogura. Six of the injured have been admitted to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital. All the victims were passengers of the bus, bdnews24.com reported. Such accidents at railway crossings are common in Bangladesh, with poor safety standard, unmanned level crossings and negligence of staffers at the manned level crossings being key factors, the Daily Star reported, quoting fire officials.

The Bangladesh Railway has formed a three-member committee to investigate the accident.

