12 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in UK, Boris Johnson Says ‘Likely to Spread a Bit More’

File photo of UK PM Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

The virus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected more than 86,000 people worldwide and caused more than 2,900 deaths since emerging in China.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expected that the number of coronavirus cases to rise further, following the announcement of another 12 positive tests on Sunday.

“We’ve found about 35 people in this country have, or have had, the illness and clearly there may be more. That is likely now to spread a bit more,” Johnson said during a visit to a public health facility in London.

The virus, officially known as COVID-19, has infected more than 86,000 people worldwide and caused more than 2,900 deaths since emerging in China. Iran has the world's highest death toll outside of China.

Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus.

