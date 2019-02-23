English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Children Shackled to Bed, Starved in LA Home; Parents Plead Guilty to Torture
The couple was arrested in January 2018 when their 17-year-old daughter called 911 after escaping from the family's home in the city of Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.
Image for representation
Loading...
Riverside: A California couple who shackled some of their 13 children to beds and starved them have pleaded guilty to torture and other abuse.
David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty Friday in Riverside County Superior Court in the case dubbed a "house of horrors."
The couple was arrested in January 2018 when their 17-year-old daughter called 911 after escaping from the family's home in the city of Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.
The children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time, were severely underweight and hadn't bathed for months and the house reeked of human waste.
Investigators said some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.
A Southern California district attorney will address the case of a couple charged with the torture and abuse of most of their 13 children.
David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty Friday in Riverside County Superior Court in the case dubbed a "house of horrors."
The couple was arrested in January 2018 when their 17-year-old daughter called 911 after escaping from the family's home in the city of Perris, southeast of Los Angeles.
The children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time, were severely underweight and hadn't bathed for months and the house reeked of human waste.
Investigators said some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.
A Southern California district attorney will address the case of a couple charged with the torture and abuse of most of their 13 children.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Previous Instances When Teams Have Boycotted World Cup Games
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results