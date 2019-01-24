English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Dead in Two Days of Protest in Venezuela Against Leftist Leader Nicolas Maduro
The deaths, mostly from gunshot wounds, were recorded in the capital and across the country, along with reports of looting in Brazilian border state Bolivar, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said.
A demonstrator throws back a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Loading...
Caracas: Thirteen people have died during two days of unrest in Venezuela amid protests against leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, a Caracas-based rights group reported on Thursday.
The deaths, mostly from gunshot wounds, were recorded in the capital and across the country, along with reports of looting in Brazilian border state Bolivar, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict told AFP.
Unrest first kicked off on Monday when 27 soldiers rose up against Maduro at a command post in Caracas, calling upon people to "take to the streets" in a video circulated on social media.
But the most fierce began Tuesday night in Caracas and Bolivar — continuing Wednesday throughout Venezuela on a day of huge opposition-backed demonstrations against Maduro.
In Bolivar's San Felix, demonstrators burned a statue of former president Hugo Chavez late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, anti-riot police confronted protesters in east Caracas following the march called for by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president as part of his aim to remove Maduro.
Chaos erupted when dozens of young people, some hooded, blocked a key route through the wealthy Altamira neighborhood — only for military personnel to fire tear gasses and rubber bullets, which were in turn met with stones from protesters.
Apart from the capital Caracas, deaths were reported in Tachira, Barinas, Portuguesa, Amazonas and Bolivar states.
Wednesday's demonstration, meanwhile, marked the first significant clash between the government and the opposition in the streets after violent protests left 125 people dead between April and July 2017.
Juan Guaido — the opposition-led legislature head who declared himself "acting president" — called for the protests two weeks ago.
His aim is to remove Maduro, set up a transitional government and hold elections.
He accuses Maduro of being a usurper following his disputed re-election in a poll dismissed as a fraud by the European Union, the US and OAS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The deaths, mostly from gunshot wounds, were recorded in the capital and across the country, along with reports of looting in Brazilian border state Bolivar, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict told AFP.
Unrest first kicked off on Monday when 27 soldiers rose up against Maduro at a command post in Caracas, calling upon people to "take to the streets" in a video circulated on social media.
But the most fierce began Tuesday night in Caracas and Bolivar — continuing Wednesday throughout Venezuela on a day of huge opposition-backed demonstrations against Maduro.
In Bolivar's San Felix, demonstrators burned a statue of former president Hugo Chavez late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, anti-riot police confronted protesters in east Caracas following the march called for by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president as part of his aim to remove Maduro.
Chaos erupted when dozens of young people, some hooded, blocked a key route through the wealthy Altamira neighborhood — only for military personnel to fire tear gasses and rubber bullets, which were in turn met with stones from protesters.
Apart from the capital Caracas, deaths were reported in Tachira, Barinas, Portuguesa, Amazonas and Bolivar states.
Wednesday's demonstration, meanwhile, marked the first significant clash between the government and the opposition in the streets after violent protests left 125 people dead between April and July 2017.
Juan Guaido — the opposition-led legislature head who declared himself "acting president" — called for the protests two weeks ago.
His aim is to remove Maduro, set up a transitional government and hold elections.
He accuses Maduro of being a usurper following his disputed re-election in a poll dismissed as a fraud by the European Union, the US and OAS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Blog: Curtain Raises on Kumbh of Literature as Festival Opens for Business
- Avengers Endgame BTS Pictures Leaked: Is Pepper Potts Iron Man's Saviour?
- Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results