13 Firefighters Injured, More than 50 Homes Destroyed in Catastrophic Australian Wildfires
A weeklong state of emergency for New South Wales was declared on Monday because of the fire danger, with Tuesday forecast to be the most dangerous day.
Firefighters work to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar. Wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast have left two people dead and several missing, more than 30 injured and over 150 homes destroyed. (Image: AP)
Canberra: More than 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia's most populous state before the emergency subsided on Wednesday, officials said.
At point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales, a near record number.
There were no fires burning at emergency level early Wednesday, but rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months. Friday experienced similarly intense fires which killed three residents and destroyed more than 150 homes.
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse. A weeklong state of emergency for New South Wales was declared on Monday because of the fire danger, with Tuesday forecast to be the most dangerous day.
"I have to confess to being hugely relieved this morning that yesterday our amazing volunteers and emergency service personnel withstood the catastrophic conditions and did manage to save life and property," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said none of the injured firefighters had been seriously hurt.
