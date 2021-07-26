CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Karnataka#MaharashtraFloods
Home» News» World» 13 Killed, 47 Injured in Bus Accident in China's Gansu Province
1-MIN READ

13 Killed, 47 Injured in Bus Accident in China's Gansu Province

Nine persons were killed in a bus accident in China's Gansu province on July 26. (Representational Image)

Nine persons were killed in a bus accident in China's Gansu province on July 26. (Representational Image)

The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled over on a highway in northwest China’s Gansu province, local authorities said. There were 63 people onboard the bus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, it said. The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 26, 2021, 22:26 IST