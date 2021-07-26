13 Killed, 47 Injured in Bus Accident in China's Gansu Province

Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled over on a highway in northwest China’s Gansu province, local authorities said. There were 63 people onboard the bus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, it said. The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.

