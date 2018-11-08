English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Killed as Riots Break Out in Tajikistan Prison
Local authorities confirmed there had been a riot at the prison, but provided no other information.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Dushanbe: Tajik security forces have killed at least 13 inmates at a high-security prison in the northern city of Khujand where a riot broke out late on Wednesday, three security sources said on Thursday.
Local authorities confirmed there had been a riot at the prison, but provided no other information. Khujand lies around 300 km (186 miles) north of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.
According to an interior ministry official not authorised to comment publicly, the riot started when one inmate regarded by the authorities as a member of the Islamic State militant group attacked a prison guard.
The prison called in security forces to help quash the riot, which had now ended, said a security official speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Tajikistan, an impoverished Central Asian country, routinely reports detentions and convictions of Islamist militants. Last July, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack which killed four Western tourists in Tajikistan.
Local authorities confirmed there had been a riot at the prison, but provided no other information. Khujand lies around 300 km (186 miles) north of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.
According to an interior ministry official not authorised to comment publicly, the riot started when one inmate regarded by the authorities as a member of the Islamic State militant group attacked a prison guard.
The prison called in security forces to help quash the riot, which had now ended, said a security official speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Tajikistan, an impoverished Central Asian country, routinely reports detentions and convictions of Islamist militants. Last July, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack which killed four Western tourists in Tajikistan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...