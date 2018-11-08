13 Killed as Riots Break Out in Tajikistan Prison

Tajik security forces have killed at least 13 inmates at a high-security prison in the northern city of Khujand where a riot broke out late on Wednesday, three security sources said on Thursday.Local authorities confirmed there had been a riot at the prison, but provided no other information. Khujand lies around 300 km (186 miles) north of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.According to an interior ministry official not authorised to comment publicly, the riot started when one inmate regarded by the authorities as a member of the Islamic State militant group attacked a prison guard.The prison called in security forces to help quash the riot, which had now ended, said a security official speaking on the condition of anonymity.Tajikistan, an impoverished Central Asian country, routinely reports detentions and convictions of Islamist militants. Last July, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack which killed four Western tourists in Tajikistan.