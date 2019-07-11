13 Killed and 34 Injured in Road Accident in Pakistan's Islamabad

Islamabad: An over-speeding passenger bus turned turtle near Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring 34 others, police said.

The bus was going to Lahore from Swat when the accident took place on at an interchange near Hassan Abdaal, about 45 km from Islamabad.

Police said that over-speeding caused the accident that killed at least 13 people and injured 34 others as the driver lost the control while negotiating a turn.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals of Hassan Abdal, Texila and Wah.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, mostly caused by untrained drives, bad roads and poorly maintained vehicles.