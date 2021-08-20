CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

13,000 People Airlifted, But Cannot Guarantee 'Final Outcome' of Kabul Evacuation: Joe Biden

Biden has stood by his decision to end the 20-year US war in Afghanistan. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden said the United States had airlifted 13,000 people out of Kabul since August 14.

President Joe Biden said Friday he could not guarantee the final outcome of the emergency evacuation from Kabul’s airport, calling it one of the most “difficult" airlift operations ever.

“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House. “I cannot promise what the final outcome will be."

The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights “facilitated by the US government."

first published:August 20, 2021, 23:32 IST