136 Killed, 8400 Sick Since January in Measles Outbreak in Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte warned in a TV message on Friday of fatal complications and urged children to be immunized. The outbreak began in January.

Associated Press

Updated:February 18, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
136 Killed, 8400 Sick Since January in Measles Outbreak in Philippines
Philippine National Red Cross and Health Department volunteers conduct house-to-house measles vaccination to children at an informal settlers community in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)
Manila (Philippines): The Philippine health secretary says 136 people, mostly children, have died of measles and 8,400 others have been sickened in an outbreak blamed partly on recent vaccination fears.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Monday a massive immunization drive that started last week in hard-hit Manila and four provincial regions may contain the outbreak by April. President Rodrigo Duterte warned in a TV message Friday of fatal complications and urged children to be immunized. The outbreak began in January.

Duque said a government information drive is helping restore public trust in the government's immunization program, which was marred in 2017 by an anti-dengue vaccine made by French drugmaker Sanofi which was blamed for the deaths of at least three children.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
