WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

139 More Die of Coronavirus in Iran in One Day, Toll Reaches 2,517

File photo of firefighters disinfecting streets in Tehran (Reuters)

File photo of firefighters disinfecting streets in Tehran (Reuters)

The total number of cases diagnosed so far rose by 3,076 to 35,408, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

  • AFP Tehran
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Share this:

Iran announced Saturday that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.

"The condition of 3,026 of those hospitalised is critical in one way or another," he said, adding that 11,679 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Jahanpour said that 57 million Iranians had been screened for the virus.

He said the data received had been "significant" and had helped with early detection and intervention.

Iran has imposed strict new containment measures, after weeks of public appeals largely failed to deter hundreds of thousands taking to the roads to visit family for the Persian New Year holidays.

They include a ban on intercity travel by road with offeners via roads and fining and impounding violators' cars.

The restrictions, which will remain in force at least until April 8, include a ban on all intercity travel by road.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story