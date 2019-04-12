LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

14 Killed as Bomb Rips Through Vegetable Market in Pakistan’s Quetta

At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
14 Killed as Bomb Rips Through Vegetable Market in Pakistan’s Quetta
Image for representation.
Loading...
Karachi: A bomb blast ripped through a vegetable market in Pakistan's Quetta city early Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others, media reports said.

At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. The security forces fear the death toll may rise, GEO News reported.

Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said.

At least 14 people were killed and several injured in the blast, rescue and hospital sources said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram