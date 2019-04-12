English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14 Killed as Bomb Rips Through Vegetable Market in Pakistan’s Quetta
At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Karachi: A bomb blast ripped through a vegetable market in Pakistan's Quetta city early Friday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others, media reports said.
At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. The security forces fear the death toll may rise, GEO News reported.
Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said.
At least 14 people were killed and several injured in the blast, rescue and hospital sources said.
At least seven of those killed in the bomb blast at Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. The security forces fear the death toll may rise, GEO News reported.
Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said.
At least 14 people were killed and several injured in the blast, rescue and hospital sources said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England
- PUBG Mobile Banned in Nepal After Parents Complained, Will India Follow Suit
- Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- Huge Spike in Political Content on Social Media Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Says ShareChat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results