Home » News » World » 14 Killed During Shootout at Bar in South Africa, Several Injured Taken for Treatment
1-MIN READ

AFP

Last Updated: July 10, 2022, 13:20 IST

When police arrived on the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead (Representational Image)

The bar was in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township, southeast of the capital

Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in South Africa’s Soweto township, close to Johannesburg, police said Sunday.

“We were called in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 am (2230 GMT),” said police lieutenant Elias Mawela after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday.

“When we arrived on the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead,” he said.

Mawela said 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the toll to 14.

The bar was in the Orlando district of Soweto, Johannesburg’s largest township, southeast of the capital.

More details are awaited

