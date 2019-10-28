15 Killed in Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso
'The lifeless bodies of 11 people were found on Sunday morning on the road from Pobe-Mengao to Petelbongo, probably the bodies of those abducted the day before in Pobe-Mengao by an armed terrorist group,' a security source said.
Image for representation.
Ouagadougou: Fifteen civilians were killed in northern Burkina Faso over the weekend, security and local sources said Monday, in the latest deadly attack as the impoverished West African country battles a jihadist revolt.
"The lifeless bodies of 11 people were found on Sunday morning on the road from Pobe-Mengao to Petelbongo... probably the bodies of those abducted the day before in Pobe-Mengao by an armed terrorist group," a security source said.
Four more bodies were found later, said a local source in the northern town of Djibo, 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from Pobe-Mengao.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Fuels Dating Rumours with Aadar Jain, Attends Diwali Party with Kapoor Clan
- Social Media Pleaded Everyone to Not Burst Fire-Crackers on Diwali. What Exactly Happened?
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research