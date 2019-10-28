Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

15 Killed in Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

'The lifeless bodies of 11 people were found on Sunday morning on the road from Pobe-Mengao to Petelbongo, probably the bodies of those abducted the day before in Pobe-Mengao by an armed terrorist group,' a security source said.

AFP

Updated:October 28, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
15 Killed in Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso
Image for representation.

Ouagadougou: Fifteen civilians were killed in northern Burkina Faso over the weekend, security and local sources said Monday, in the latest deadly attack as the impoverished West African country battles a jihadist revolt.

"The lifeless bodies of 11 people were found on Sunday morning on the road from Pobe-Mengao to Petelbongo... probably the bodies of those abducted the day before in Pobe-Mengao by an armed terrorist group," a security source said.

Four more bodies were found later, said a local source in the northern town of Djibo, 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from Pobe-Mengao.

