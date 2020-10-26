15 Men Booked for Kidnapping, Gangraping Two Teenage Sisters for Several Days in Pakistan

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. Police registered the case on October 23. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girls’ mother and the suspects have been booked on charges of gangrape and kidnapping, police said.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, Salman, Ali Raza, Jani Akmal, Waqas, Faizi along with their accomplices, abducted two sisters, aged 17 and 15, on their way to the market in Faisalabad.

The suspects gangraped them at a hotel in Jhang city for several days after drugging them. They also clicked objectionable pictures of the girls and made their obscene videos.

After raping the girls for days, they left them separately in two cities — Jhangh and Gujranwala — of Punjab on October 2. Police have booked the suspects under 365-B (kidnapping a woman to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police officer Waqas Ali, who registered the FIR, said.