15 Missing as Crowded Jeep Plunges into River in Nepal

Kathmandu: Fifteen people were missing after a crowded jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a river in Nepal's Humla district on Tuesday.

The jeep veered off the road and plunged into the Karnali river in Kharpunath rural municipality around 1 pm (local time), the Himalayan Times reported.

The jeep had the capacity to carry only nine persons, it said. "We are yet to ascertain whether the missing persons have already breathed their last or (are) still alive," said an administration official, adding that rescue operations had been intensified.

A team of Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force had been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operations, the report said. Nepal has many mountainous areas, roads mostly are narrow. Most accidents in Nepal occur due to poorly maintained vehicles and road conditions.

​