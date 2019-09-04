15 More Hit by Dengue Fever in Karachi Amid Pakistan's Bid to Tame Mosquito-borne Diseases

The mosquito-borne viral disease dengue hemorrhagic cases are on the rise in Karachi following incessant rains. Now, 15 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Karachi taking the toll to 30 in the past two days, reported Duniya News.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. It is also accompanied by a characteristic skin rash. Other mosquito-borne diseases affecting Pakistan, India and other South Asian countries include malaria, Zika and chikungunya.

According to the Dengue Surveillance and Control Program, the number of people affected by dengue in Karachi this year has increased to 1,463 and the numbers are showing an upward trend.

In Sindh, 1,532 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever and six people have already lost their lives to dengue this year.

Notably, dengue virus cases have been on increase from August and will prevail at least since December. “There’s a lot of mosquitoes in the city because of lack of sanitation so citizens should spray pesticides in their homes and societies themselves to avoid the virus”, experts told Duniya News.

The Chief Executive Officer Health also expressed that they are doing everything possible to prevent the virus and urged people to cooperate with them.

Notably, in Karachi alone, another man died from dengue, taking the city's death toll to seven this year. According to news published in Samaa, the deceased was from Balochistan's Lasbela and had come to Karachi's Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

Furthermore, on August 31, the Sindh health minister Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that at least 235 Chinese workers were recently diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi.

Dengue affects between 50 million and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever and muscle and joint aches.

According to WHO, severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.