15 Wounded as Bomb Explodes at Southern Afghanistan Polling Station: Report

Kabul: At least 15 people were wounded Saturday when a bomb exploded at a polling station in southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got underway in the presidential election.

An "explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people — all men — were injured and were brought to the hospital," Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP.

Details to follow

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.