15 Wounded as Bomb Explodes at Southern Afghanistan Polling Station: Report
An 'explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people — all men — were injured and were brought to the hospital,' Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, said.
An Afghan security force walks past a burnt vehicle. (Image: Reuters)
Kabul: At least 15 people were wounded Saturday when a bomb exploded at a polling station in southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got underway in the presidential election.
An "explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people — all men — were injured and were brought to the hospital," Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP.
