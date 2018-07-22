English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
15-year-old Indonesian Girl Raped by Brother is Jailed for Abortion
The 18-year-old brother received a two-year prison sentence for sexual offence against the minor. Prosecutors had demanded a one-year prison sentence for the girl and seven years for the brother.
Representational Image.
Jakarta: A 15-year-old Indonesian girl who was raped by her brother has been sentenced to six months in prison for having an abortion, police said Sunday.
Both the girl and her brother were convicted Thursday by the District Court of Muara Bulian in Batanghari district in Jambi province, said Singgih Hermawan, deputy chief of the local police.
The 18-year-old brother received a two-year prison sentence for having sex with a minor, Hermawan said.
Abortion is illegal in Indonesia, but is allowed in cases of rape, especially if the woman's life is at risk. However, the abortion must be performed within 1 1/2 months of becoming pregnant and be performed by professionals.
The girl had her abortion when she was six months' pregnant, according to a court official. Her mother is facing charges for aiding the abortion. She said she helped her daughter because of shame with neighbors.
It was revealed in court that the girl had been raped eight times since September. In May, residents discovered a headless fetus near a palm oil plantation. Police made the arrests in June.
The defendants and their lawyers accepted the sentence, which also ruled that the girl and her brother must undergo rehabilitation at the Institute for Special Education of Children.
It was not clear whether the prosecutors, who had demanded a one-year prison sentence for the girl and seven years for her brother, would appeal the sentences.
