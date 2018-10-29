15-Year-old Sikh Girl Raped Inside Ambulance by 2 Paramedics in Pakistan

: A 15-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly raped by two persons in an ambulance in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Sunday.The girl, said to be mentally unstable, had gone missing on Saturday from a Gurdwara in Nankana Sahib city, some 80 kms from here, police said.When she did not return, her family informed police.The girl's father said that the family spotted an ambulance of Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 parked at Nankana bypass."We heard a girl screaming inside the ambulance. We rushed to the vehicle and found two men were assaulting our girl," he said, adding that the culprits fled and threw the girl out of the vehicle some two kms away.The family rushed her to hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.Nankana city police official Nadim Ahmed told PTI that an FIR has been lodged against Ahsan Ali and Sameen Haider, both government employees of the Rescue 1122 emergency service. They have been arrested."The victim has also undergone a medico-legal test and its report is awaiting," he said.Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Farooq said the department has formed a separate inquiry committee to investigate the matter after placing the accused under suspension.This was the first such incident in the 14-year history of the Rescue 1122 as both the suspects violated their oath, he said.The department is fully cooperating with the police to ensure dispensation of justice in the case, he added.