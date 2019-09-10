Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 31 Killed, Several Injured in Stampede at Shiite Shrine in Iraq's Karbala During Ashura Procession

It is the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashura, when Shiite pilgrims from around the world swarm Karbala to commemorate the death of Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson.

Reuters

Updated:September 10, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Over 31 Killed, Several Injured in Stampede at Shiite Shrine in Iraq's Karbala During Ashura Procession
Image for representation.(Image: AP)
Baghdad: At least 31 people died and another 100 were wounded on Tuesday during the Shi'ite Muslim religious rituals of Ashura in Iraq's southern holy city of Kerbala, in what an official at its Imam Hussein shrine described as a stampede.

The death toll released by the Iraqi Health Ministry was expected to rise, with at least 10 people in critical condition. The ministry did not disclose how they had been killed but the shrine official told Reuters the stampede took place at the entrance to the ornate building.

The annual pilgrimage marking the death of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hussein in battle in 680 draws hundreds of thousands of Shi'ite Muslims to Kerbala from around the world.

Hussein's death in a battle at Kerbala over the leadership of the Islamic community is one of the defining events in the schism between Shi'ite and Sunni Muslims.

The rituals commemorating the death of Hussein involve self-flagellation, with crowds of mourners striking themselves and some lacerating their heads with blades. Stampedes have occurred in the past.

