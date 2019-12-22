16 People Dead in 2 Months Due to Acute Respiratory Infection in Bangladesh
Chittagong has so far recorded 11 deaths due to the infection, which is the highest among other districts in Bangladesh.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Dhaka: A total of 16 persons have died across Bangladesh due to Acute Respiratory Infection in the last two months, a senior health official has said.
"Sixteen people have died due to Acute Respiratory Infection across Bangladesh from November 1 to December 20. Chittagong has recorded the highest so far with 11 deaths," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a statement.
He said the government has taken initiatives to aware people about Acute Respiratory Infection since the death toll due to the infection is on the rise.
Acute respiratory infection is a serious infection that prevents normal breathing function.
It usually begins as a viral infection in the nose, trachea (windpipe), or lungs. If the infection is not treated, it can spread to the entire respiratory system.
