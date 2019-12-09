16-Year-old Girl from Kerala Dies After Falling from Building in Dubai's Sharjah

Dubai: A 16-year-old Indian girl suffering from mental disorder has died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Sharjah, the second such incident in two days.

The girl from Kerala identified as M F died in UAE's Umm Al Quwain city on Sunday, police said.

The incident comes after a 15-year-old Indian girl died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah on Friday.

Though both the cases are suspected as suicides, the police are yet to officially confirm it as investigations are still underway, the Gulf News reported.

Umm Al Quwain Police said the girl had been suffering from mental disorder for two months and was being treated at a clinic in Sharjah.

The death certificate cited that she was suffering from bipolar affective disorder with a current episode of severe depression, the report said.

A distant relative said the girl had complained of headache and took medicine before going to bed on Saturday night.

"Her father had gone to Kerala. He will reach tonight. I was called by her uncle to help with the legal procedures," said social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who is assisting the family with the legal formalities.

"It is very tragic that young children are taking extreme steps like this. We are all shocked and disturbed," Thamarassery was quoted as saying in the report.

"It happened early in the morning. I heard the municipality cleaners, who came for waste collection, first saw her body and informed the police," said a neighbour.

The neighbours said the girl was a silent teen and her family has been living in the same building for many years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.