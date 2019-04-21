English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
160 Killed, Several Injured as Six Blasts Rip Through Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka
Worshippers were targetted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass
Two explosions hit two churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Six explosions ripped through Sri Lanka’s churches and popular hotels on Sunday morning, with authorities saying 160 people were feared dead. Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass. The other locations are Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. One of the six blasts in Sri Lanka ripped through the restaurant of Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, which is near the prime minister's official residence. At least one person was killed in the attack at the hotel.
The Sri Lankan President Maithripala has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. he said that the investigations has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," he said. Minister of Economic Reforms, Harsha De Silva, said that the rescue operations are underway and high number of casualties is expected, including foreigners. He has asked the people to stay calm and not to venture out.
All flight operations to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have been suspended as the airport has been temporarily shut after the terror attack. All the flights have been diverted to Mattala.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said she was in touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo and India was keeping a close watch on the situation. The High Commission said Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification could call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789.
-
